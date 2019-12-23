The greatest Solheim Cup ever? New documentary on Sky Sports

1:01 Relive Europe's dramatic Solheim Cup victory in a special new documentary this Christmas, only on Sky Sports Relive Europe's dramatic Solheim Cup victory in a special new documentary this Christmas, only on Sky Sports

Relive Europe's dramatic Solheim Cup victory in a special new documentary this Christmas, only on Sky Sports.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"The Greatest Solheim Cup" takes an extended look back at the enthralling Gleneagles encounter, where Catriona Matthew guided the home side to an incredible 14.5-13.5 victory.

Little separated the two teams during a nail-biting week in Scotland, with the two-hour programme recalling every twist and turn of a truly memorable contest.

Pettersen holed the winning putt for Team Europe

Matthew and several of her players share their experiences from inside the ropes in previously unseen interviews, with unbeaten duo Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier among the stars to sit down and reflect on their roles in the success.

The show takes a trip to Norway for an exclusive sit-down with European hero Suzann Pettersen, who signed off her career in style by holing the winning putt on Sunday afternoon, with Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda and Anne Van Dam also in the programme to recall a magical home victory.

The Greatest Solheim Cup Live on

Sky Sports subscribers will be available to download the programme via OnDemand from the week beginning December 23rd, with the show broadcasted on Sky Sports Golf on Christmas Day at 3.15pm and 7.30pm.

Click on the video above to see a sneak preview of "The Greatest Solheim Cup"!