Christmas on Sky Sports Golf: What can I watch over the festive period?

The live golf may be over until 2020, but there’s a whole host of great programming to enjoy over the festive period on Sky Sports Golf.

Every day of Christmas week is dedicated to a significant element of the golfing calendar, offering extended highlights, final-round repeats and several brand-new programmes.

The "Golfer of the Decade" show reflects on some of the best moments of an eventful decade in the sport, with Paul McGinley, Rich Beem and Dame Laura Davies joining David Livingstone in the studio for a two-hour special.

A new two-hour documentary looking back at Team Europe's epic Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles will be first screened on Sky Sports Golf on Christmas Day, while a 30-minute special reflecting on Shane Lowry's Open success will be repeated several times over the week.

Team Europe snatched victory after a thrilling final day at the Solheim Cup

Golfer of the Decade - Dec 22 at 7.30pm, Dec 23 at 6pm, Dec 24 at 8pm

The Greatest Solheim Cup - Dec 25 at 3.15pm and 7.30pm, Dec 31 at 7pm

The Clara Jug - Dec 24 at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, Dec 29 at 7pm and 8.45pm

Day by day

Monday, December 23 will have highlights of every Rolex Event of the European Tour season as well as plenty of other memorable tournaments, including Dustin Johnson's win at the inaugural Saudi International and Jon Rahm's home victory at the Open de Espana.

Christmas Eve looks back at the PGA Tour campaign, featuring Rory McIlroy's dominant victory at the RBC Canadian and a host of other events, before Christmas Day switches to the Solheim Cup and a full day celebrating Europe retaining the trophy.

McIlroy's Canadian victory was one of four worldwide victories in 2019

Tiger Woods' iconic 15th major title at the Masters dominates Boxing Day's schedules and McIlroy's victory at The Players is the focus of the following day, with December 28 then another chance to revisit Brooks Koepka's dramatic title defence at the PGA Championship.

Lowry's major breakthrough and the full final day of The Open will be screened on December 29 and the next two days taking in the US Open and FedExCup Play-Offs respectively, before New Year's Day marks the start of a Ryder Cup year by looking back at some of Europe's best victories.

Relive the best of golf in 2019 this Christmas on Sky Sports Golf!