Paul McGinley and European Tour stars salute caddie 'Edinburgh Jimmy' Rae

Last Updated: 03/01/20 2:53pm

'Edinburgh Jimmy' caddied for Paul McGinley on the Staysure Tour last season

Tributes have been pouring in from the golfing world on social media for legendary European Tour caddie James "Edinburgh Jimmy" Rae, who died on Thursday.

Rae caddied for numerous high-profile players over a career spanning over 30 years on the European Tour and Ladies European Tour.

Sky Sports pundits Paul McGinley and Mark Roe were among the players to have worked with Rae, who was also on the bag for Ian Poulter during his early years in the professional game.

Rae was on McGinley's bag for a number of years

Speaking about Rae in his 2014 autobiography, No Limits, Poulter said: "He was the most hard-nosed Scot I'd ever met. He didn't care what he said or who he said it to.

"He was utterly ruthless when he was taking people down with his quips. I've seen famous golfers wince when they realised they were going to have to walk past Edinburgh Jimmy.

"You have to like your caddy [sic], and I liked Jimmy. He was on the bag for my first three years on the European Tour and he is probably the most generous, kind-hearted person I have ever met.

"He'd give you his last ten pounds. That's why people love him. Jimmy's one of those guys they'll write a book about one day. People laugh about his sayings all the time."

McGinley and Poulter both shared the news of Rae's death via Twitter on Thursday evening, with Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn and former Masters champion Trevor Immelman just two of the players to pay their respects.

Here's how social media reacted to "Edinburgh Jimmy's" passing…

