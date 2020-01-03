Paul McGinley and European Tour stars salute caddie 'Edinburgh Jimmy' Rae

'Edinburgh Jimmy' caddied for Paul McGinley on the Staysure Tour last season

Tributes have been pouring in from the golfing world on social media for legendary European Tour caddie James "Edinburgh Jimmy" Rae, who died on Thursday.

Rae caddied for numerous high-profile players over a career spanning over 30 years on the European Tour and Ladies European Tour.

Sky Sports pundits Paul McGinley and Mark Roe were among the players to have worked with Rae, who was also on the bag for Ian Poulter during his early years in the professional game.

Rae was on McGinley's bag for a number of years

Speaking about Rae in his 2014 autobiography, No Limits, Poulter said: "He was the most hard-nosed Scot I'd ever met. He didn't care what he said or who he said it to.

"He was utterly ruthless when he was taking people down with his quips. I've seen famous golfers wince when they realised they were going to have to walk past Edinburgh Jimmy.

"You have to like your caddy [sic], and I liked Jimmy. He was on the bag for my first three years on the European Tour and he is probably the most generous, kind-hearted person I have ever met.

"He'd give you his last ten pounds. That's why people love him. Jimmy's one of those guys they'll write a book about one day. People laugh about his sayings all the time."

McGinley and Poulter both shared the news of Rae's death via Twitter on Thursday evening, with Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn and former Masters champion Trevor Immelman just two of the players to pay their respects.

Here's how social media reacted to "Edinburgh Jimmy's" passing…

Very sad news to start the new year in that my longtime friend and caddy Edinburgh Jimmy passed away today - I’m so sad and will miss him terribly pic.twitter.com/rZ8J05DpJj — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) January 2, 2020

Such a sad start to 2020. One of Europeantour’s characters. Heavy Head as he always called me. James Rae (Edinburgh Jimmy) has past away. What a gentle giant. His bark was louder than his bite. One of the kindest caddy’s I have ever met #RIP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥃 You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/HO03maX0jH — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 3, 2020

Waking up to the sad news that the golfing family has lost one of it’s great characters. Edinburgh Jimmy is a man I’ll remember so fondly. As a young pro he was the scariest man I had ever met! Getting to know him he was the kindest with a wicked sense of humour. RIP my friend — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 3, 2020

That is very sad news, Paul.

One of the European Tours great characters......RIP Jimmy. — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) January 2, 2020

Sorry Paul. I loved being around him even though I only understood about half of what he said. Made me want to spend more time with him. — Shaun Micheel (@shaunmicheelpga) January 2, 2020

Very sad to hear the news Paul. Jimmy was such a great character. I will miss not only his beaming smile but the great stories he told... If you understood him 😂. Rip Jimmy, everyone on tour will miss you — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) January 3, 2020

Oh no, this is terrible news, jimmy had the sharpest tongue added to the softest heart, a rare combination that made him stand out from the crowd. https://t.co/vb6zpBzJaq — David howell (@davidhowell530) January 3, 2020

Sad news Paul..Jimmy was one of the great characters on tour.They don't make them like that anymore but he was also a fantastic https://t.co/zQNNnWVgYT Edinburgh Jimmy. — Gary murphy (@Garymurphy62) January 3, 2020

Really sorry to hear that, thoughts with his family. What a character, fortunate to have him caddie for me last year at Muirfield 4 hours of laughs. #edinburghjimmy #rip https://t.co/0aElKKwa14 — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) January 2, 2020