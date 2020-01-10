Pete Dye, best known for designing TPC Sawgrass, dies aged 94

Pete Dye is best known for designing TPC Sawgrass

Legendary golf course architect, Pete Dye, has passed away at the age of 94, his family have announced.

Dye is best known for designing the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, home of The Players Championship, while his other creations include Ryder Cup venues at Kiawah Island and Whistling Straits.

The par-three 17th hole at Sawgrass is arguably Dye's most iconic piece of design, although he has often credited his wife Alice as being the main inspiration behind the idea to install the island green.

The 17th hole at Sawgrass is one of the most iconic par-threes in the world

Dye enjoyed a long-standing partnership with fellow architect Donald Ross, and he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2008.

Alice passed away in February last year after 68 years of marriage, while Dye has battled Alzheimer's Disease in recent years and is survived by his sons Perry and PB, who are also in the golf course design business.

A Dye family statement read: "Pete made an indelible mark on the world of golf that will never be forgotten. We will all miss him dearly."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "Pete's influence is far-reaching, leaving a global imprint on both the amateur and professional games.

"He designed some of the best-known golf courses in the world, though none more recognisable than The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

"It was here that Pete masterfully brought Commissioner Deane Beman's revolutionary stadium golf concept to life, melding Deane's vision with a brilliantly designed course that is celebrated annually as one of the game's great strategic courses during The Players Championship.

Dye often credited his wife, Alice, for the design of the 17th

"Pete, though, was always quick to credit his beloved wife, Alice, with his success, including the concept for his most famous hole, the 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass. Together, Pete and Alice made a formidable team in golf and life."

PGA of America president Suzi Whaley added: "Pete Dye left an imprint on the world of golf that will be experienced for generations, painting wonderful pictures with the land that continue to inspire, entertain and challenge us.

"The PGA is saddened by the passing of this dear friend of the PGA professional. Pete and his late wife, Alice, formed the greatest force in golf design history. The Dye family will forever be linked to many of the thrilling championships in PGA history and for something that they intended all along - that we embrace golf's life values."