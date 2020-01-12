Shane Lowry enjoys fast finish in Hong Kong ahead of Abu Dhabi defence

Shane Lowry won the race for second in Hong Kong

Shane Lowry warmed up for the defence of his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title with a positive finish to the rescheduled Hong Kong Open.

Wade Ormsby was a runaway winner as he completed an impressive wire-to-wire victory at Fanling, closing with a 66 to finish on 17 under and four shots clear of Lowry, who signed off with the low round of the final day.

Lowry closed with a 64 but it was not enough to catch Wade Ormsby

The tournament, which was postponed early last month due to the ongoing civil unrest in the region, was Lowry's first start since the DP World Tour Championship in November.

The Open champion shook off the rust and carded an eagle and five birdies on Sunday, giving him plenty of confidence and momentum to take to Abu Dhabi as he defends his title against a world-class field.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"I'm very happy with myself, but fair play to Wade, he's run away with it and didn't really give us a chance," said the Irishman. "But I went out there and did as much as I could. 64 around here is a pretty good score in these conditions.

"I got so much out of this week. I played some good golf and had a good time. I've got my whole team here, and it was a really enjoyable experience. Hopefully I can come back some time soon.

Lowry now heads to Abu Dhabi to defend his title

"It's a golf course I obviously didn't have much success on in the past but I'm a different player than I was then, and I really enjoyed it this week. It's a great golf course and a great place to play a tournament.

"Everything about Hong Kong and my week has been really good. I said to my caddie going down the last that we need to start picking courses that suit me and I think this is one of the courses that suits me."