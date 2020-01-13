World No 1 Brooks Koepka to headline Hero Challenge in Abu Dhabi

Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance of the year in Abu Dhabi

World No 1 Brooks Koepka will make his Hero Challenge debut on Tuesday when he headlines a star-studded line-up in Abu Dhabi, live on Sky Sports.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Koepka is one of six players featuring at the innovative shootout event at the Yas Marina Circuit, traditionally used for Formula One, ahead of teeing it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship later this week.

The American is joined by former Masters champion Danny Willett, who finished runner-up of the Dubai edition of the Hero Challenge last November, with Louis Oosthuizen, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland completing the field.

Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance of the year in Abu Dhabi

''The Hero Challenge will be a great way to start my first tournament week of the season and I'm looking forward to getting involved in the fun," Koepka said.

"I'm a competitive guy when it comes to most things and I'm sure this will be no different once we get going, and it's pretty cool to have the chance to play golf at such an iconic location.

The @HeroChallGolf is heading to Abu Dhabi on Tues 14th Jan, hosted by @vernonkay & @Iona_Stephen!



6 of the world’s best players - including World No.1 @BKoepka will be going head to head at the iconic Yas Marina F1 Circuit.



Get your FREE tickets at https://t.co/qlzmjH1Faq!! pic.twitter.com/9EzHeMx3VB — Hero Challenge Golf (@HeroChallGolf) January 6, 2020

Vernon Kay and Iona Stephen will host the floodlit event, live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm, with the competition the first of five Hero Challenges during the 2020 season.

The Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik and Annika in Stockholm, the Betfred British Masters at Close House in England and the Porsche European Open in Hamburg will also host Hero Challenges, before the season-ending event takes place in November ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Live Abu Dhabi Hero Challenge Live on

Watch the Hero Challenge live from Abu Dhabi on Sky Sports! Live coverage begins on Tuesday from 2.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event!