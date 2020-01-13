Latin America Amateur champion in Mexico to get invite for The Open

Shane Lowry claimed his maiden major title at The Open in 2019

The winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship this week will receive a spot in The Open for the first time.

The event, played at Mayakoba in Mexico from 16-19 January, also offers the winner an invitation to the Masters, the Amateur Championship and US Amateur Championship, as well as an exemption into the final stages of qualifying for the US Open.

Mexico's Alvaro Ortiz is defending champion, having finished runner-up to Joaquin Niemann the previous year, with the event becoming the fifth amateur tournament offering golfers the chance to try and qualify for The Open.

Niemann claimed a five-shot win in 2018

"We are delighted to offer a place in The Open for the winner of the 2020 Latin America Amateur Championship," said Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A.

"The championship has made huge strides in the five years since it was first played and you only have to look at the success that Joaquin Niemann has enjoyed on tour to recognise the growing strength of the top players in this region."

The winner will need to retain his amateur status until after The Open to receive his exemption for this year's contest, which is held at Royal St George's from July 16-19.

The other amateur events where golfers can qualify for the final major of the year are the Amateur Championship, the European Amateur Championship, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and the US Amateur Championship.

Watch the Latin America Amateur Championship throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf. Daily highlights will be available from midnight for all tournament rounds, with live coverage beginning on Saturday from 5pm.