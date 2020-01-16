Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey wins on Web.com Tour a month after arrest

Tommy Gainey won the opening event of the Web.com Tour season

Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey bounced back from his recent arrest to claim a first victory in over seven years at the opening event of the Web.com Tour season.

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Gainey was making his first tournament appearance since being arrested for solicitation in Florida last month as part of a widespread prostitution sting, where he was charged with a "first-degree misdemeanour" and later released after posting the $500 bail.

The 34-year-old, called "Two Gloves" because he wears golfing gloves on both hands, posted a final-round 69 to claim a four-stroke victory Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

Gainey ended the week on 11 under

"With the injuries that I've been through, the other troubles that I've had, I'm very lucky and very blessed," Gainey said. "This means everything.

"I definitely didn't expect it this week. The last time I played here (in 2017) I shot 87-84. But it's a new year, new tournament. I just had to be patient."

Gainey started the final round with a one-shot lead but was tied at the top with three holes to play after John Oda - playing two groups ahead - posted back-to-back gains from the 15th.

Oda also birdied the 17th but dropped a shot at the par-five last, as Gainey followed a 30-foot gain at the 16th by adding birdies over the next two holes to claim a first win since the RSM Classic in October 2012.