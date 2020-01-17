Thursday golf round-up: Ernie Els starts slowly, Danielle Kang leads

Ernie Els turned 50 in October

Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez share the early lead at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, as Ernie Els struggled on his PGA Tour Champions debut.

Langer mixed nine birdies with a bogey at Hualalai Golf Course on his way to an opening-round 64, as Jimenez matched the German's total with a bogey-free start to the season.

"Playing very well, very solid," Jimenez said. "I miss just a couple of shots, but I'm not used to the distance. I made good up-and-downs and then chances for birdie."

Jimenez birdied four of his last six holes in Hawaii

Woody Austin sits a shot back in third ahead of Kenny Perry and Joe Durrant, while Fred Couples and defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron are in the group on five under.

Tom Watson and John Daly were among the players who posted a three-under 69, while Els is tied-30th in the 37-man field after making four birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey in his opening 72.

Kang races ahead in Florida

Kang is a three-time winner on the LPGA Tour

Danielle Kang got her LPGA Tour season off to a fast start with an opening-round 63 at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Florida.

Kang carded nine birdies and a sole bogey at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to open up a two-shot lead over Gaby Lopez, Angela Stanford and Inbee Park.

Park, recently named the LPGA Tour's player of the decade, made a bogey-free start to the week, while Celine Boutier leads the European interest and is in the group on five under that also includes Lexi Thompson.

England's Bronte Law is six off the pace after a first-round 69, while Georgia Hall bogeyed two of her final three holes to sign for a one-under 70.

Ramirez leads amateur event

Ivan Camilo Ramirez came through windy conditions to grab a two-shot lead at the opening round of the Latin America Amateur Championship in Mexico.

The Colombian posted a three-under 68 to move ahead of Chilean duo Lukas Roessler and Gabriel Morgan Birke, on a day where only three of the 108-man field were able to break par.

Ramirez recovered from bogeying two of his opening three holes to pick up a shot at the fifth and then post four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn on his way to setting the target.

The winner of this week's event earns a spot at The Masters and The Open, providing they stay as an amateur, as well as entry into the final stage of qualifying for the US Open.