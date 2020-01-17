Matt Fitzpatrick one off halfway lead at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick is in contention at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick continued his bogey-free start to the week to move within a shot of the lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, as Brooks Koepka slipped down the leaderboard.

The Englishman followed an opening-round 67 with a five-under 66 to set the clubhouse target at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, only for Francesco Laporta to edge ahead with a stunning round-of-the-day 63.

Laporta birdied his last five holes to grab a one-shot advantage over Fitzpatrick and Rafa Cabrera-Bello, with Sergio Garcia two off the pace on eight under alongside Haotong Li and overnight joint-leader Renato Paratore.

Laporta is making his first appearance in a Rolex Series event

Koepka fell seven strokes behind after posting a three-over 75, despite birdieing his first two holes, while defending champion Shane Lowry was among the notable names to miss the cut.

"For the first week of the year, to have no bogeys, couldn't ask for a better start really," Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports. "Just played really disciplined golf and it's worked out well so far."

Fitzpatrick has previously won in the Middle East at the DP World Tour Championship

Beginning on the back nine, Fitzpatrick followed birdies at the 13th, 15th and 17th with a two-putt birdie at the par-five 18th before ending a run of pars with a five-foot gain on his penultimate hole.

Five birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn helped Cabrera-Bello card a four-under 67 to also get to nine under, while Paratore was also tied for the lead until he bogeyed his final hole.

Paratore finished runner-up at the Mauritius Open last month

Laporta made back-to-back birdies from the second and picked up shots at the ninth and 11th, before a birdie at the 14th sparked a remarkable finish from the world No 124.

The Italian rolled in from six feet at the 15th and close range at the next to get within one of the lead, before following a 15-foot birdie at the 17th with a two-putt gain at the last to snatch top spot.

Patrick Cantlay heads into the weekend on seven under despite finishing his second-round 66, while Koepka mixed four birdies and three bogeys with two double-bogeys to drop into tied-36th.

Lowry missed the cut by a stroke after bogeying the final two holes of his second-round 74, with Bryson DeChambeau also making an early exit following a five-over 77.

Lowry missed the cut by a stroke after bogeying the final two holes of his second-round 74, with Bryson DeChambeau also making an early exit following a five-over 77.