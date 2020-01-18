SMBC Singapore Open: Matt Kuchar three clear after bogey-free 62

Matt Kuchar tops the leaderboard in Singapore

Matt Kuchar moved in pole position to claim a first win of 2020 after opening up a three-shot lead at the SMBC Singapore Open.

Kuchar posted nine birdies in a bogey-free 62 at Sentosa Golf Club to get to 17 under and pull clear of defending champion Jazz Janewattananond and Miguel Tabuena.

Justin Rose slipped six strokes off the pace into sixth spot following a third-round 68, while Henrik Stenson dropped into tied-46th after a three-over 74.

Rose is looking for a first win since the Farmers Insurance Open in January

Kuchar started the day two shots off the pace but raced up the leaderboard after following three birdies in the first four holes by taking advantage of the par-five seventh to reach the turn in 32.

The American picked up a shot at the 10th and posted back-to-back gains from the 14th to move into top spot, before extending his advantage by following a birdie at the 17th with a two-putt gain at the par-five last.

Kuchar played alongside Rose on Saturday

Janewattananond birdied four of his last seven holes to post a four-under 67, with Tabuena moving alongside the overnight leader with a bogey-free 66.

This week's event is the third in The Open Qualifying Series, with the leading four players who finish in the top 12 and are not already exempt securing their spots at the final major of the year.