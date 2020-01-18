Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Lee Westwood holds one-stroke lead

4:11 Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem look back at the best of the third-round action from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem look back at the best of the third-round action from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Lee Westwood equalled his career-best round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to take a one-shot lead into the final round.

Westwood mixed six birdies and an eagle with a sole blemish to card a seven-under 65 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, moving him ahead of Bernd Wiesberger and overnight leader Francesco Laporta.

Matt Fitzpatrick sits in third on 12 under and two strokes off the pace, with Sergio Garcia a further shot back in tied-fifth alongside America's Kurt Kitayama.

Fitzpatrick posted four runner-up finishes in 2019

Starting the day three off the pace, Westwood rolled in a 10-footer at the third and picked up a shot at the fifth to join a logjam at the top of the leaderboard.

The Englishman broke out of the pack by firing a stunning approach at the par-five eighth to three feet and set up a close-range eagle, before holing a four-foot birdie at the next to turn in 31.

Westwood is searching for his 25th European Tour title

Westwood holed a 10-foot birdie at the 12th but dropped a shot at the 14th after sending his approach into trees and missing the green with his pitch out, only to respond by converting from eight feet at the 16th.

Wiesberger had posted a front-nine 33 and picked up a shot at the 13th before making a late charge by finishing with three consecutive birdies, setting the clubhouse target and moving him alongside Westwood on 13 under.

Wiesberger carded seven birdies in his bogey-free round

The pair remained tied at the top until the par-five last, where Westwood closed his round with a two-putt birdie to move in pole position to win a second Rolex Series title.

Laporta birdied two of his last three holes to post a three-under 69 and stay within a shot of the lead, with Fitzpatrick matching the Italian's total after finishing with back-to-back gains.

Sebastian Heisele moved inside the top-10 with a round-of-the-day 64, while two-time Abu Dhabi champion Tommy Fleetwood is six strokes off the pace after a five-under 67.

Who will win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf!