Tommy Fleetwood takes positives after strong finish in Abu Dhabi

Tommy Fleetwood was encouraged by noticeable signs of progress after making a strong finish to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The two-time Abu Dhabi champion made a slow start to his year after following a one-under 71 with a bogey-free 70 over the first two days, only to make a late charge up the leaderboard during an impressive weekend display.

Fleetwood carded a five-under 67 on Saturday before marking his 29th birthday with a joint-low round-of-the-week 63 in the final round, seeing the Englishman end the week in a share of second and two strokes behind Lee Westwood

Fleetwood was among the players to congratulate Westwood on his victory

"I'm very, very happy with my weekend," Fleetwood said. "Felt like I played some really good golf. As the week progressed, my prep's been good and my iron play has been brilliant.

"Over the weekend, I feel like it's been as sharp as it has been for the last year and years gone by. Putted well over the weekend, so the game is progressing. I didn't make many bogeys; that's something to be happy with.

"It's always the first week of the year, and you never quite know what's going to turn up, so happy that I performed, happy with how I feel and it was nice getting the juices flowing really, on the last, knowing that I could post a score."

Victor Perez matched Fleetwood's 63 to also get to 17 under, while Matt Fitzpatrick - who briefly held a share of the lead during the final day - completes the tie-for-second after a bogey-free 67.

Fitzpatrick has now finished runner-up five times since his last European Tour victory

"Apart from one missed putt, I wouldn't take a shot back," Fitzpatrick said. "That's a great feeling and despite not enough to win, it's been a great week.

"Front nine I felt like could I hole everything and managed to hole one putt for par, which was nice to keep a bit of momentum going. On the back nine, just couldn't make a thing.

"It was just one of those days, but hey, that's golf. I'm delighted. You're always a little bit nervous when you come into the start of the year after taking so much time off, so to come back and play as well as I felt I have done is a positive."