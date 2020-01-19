The American Express: Andrew Landry snatches dramatic victory

3:23 Andrew Landry looks back at highlights from his eventful winning round at The American Express in California. Andrew Landry looks back at highlights from his eventful winning round at The American Express in California.

Andrew Landry recovered from a back-nine collapse to snatch a second PGA Tour title with a dramatic victory at The American Express.

Final leaderboard The American Express

Landry birdied his final two holes to close a five-under 67 and claim a two-stroke win on the Stadium Course at La Quinta, having thrown away a much bigger advantage during an eventful final round.

Abraham Ancer fired a joint-low round-of-the-day 63 to claim second spot on 24 under ahead of overnight co-leader Scottie Scheffler, with Bud Cauley a further three strokes back in tied-fourth alongside Austria's Sepp Straka.

Ancer went into the final round six strokes off the lead

Landry started the day tied for the lead but rolled in a 15-footer at the third and added back-to-back gains from the sixth, before beginning his back nine with three consecutive birdies to briefly go six ahead.

The 32-year-old three-putted from 50 feet at the 13th to post the first of three straight bogeys and open up the tournament once again, allowing Ancer to close the gap by following a front-nine 31 with birdies at the 11th and 14th.

Landry's previous win came at the 2018 Valero Texas Open

Ancer took advantage of the par-five 16th and drained a 25-footer at the par-three next to move alongside Landry, before closing out his card with a two-putt par to set the clubhouse target.

Landry ended his bogey run with a tap-in par at the 16th and holed a six-foot birdie at the next to take a one-shot lead to the last, where he doubled his winning advantage with a closing birdie.

Scheffler ended the week with a two-under 70, while Rickie Fowler dropped down into a share of tenth spot after mixing three birdies with two bogeys in a final-round 71.