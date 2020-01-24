LET 2020 schedule: Seven new events and a huge increase in prize money

Esther Henseleit won the LET Order of Merit last season

The Ladies European Tour has added seven new tournaments to their schedule for 2020, with total prize money significantly increased from last year.

The 24-tournament calendar features a combined prize fund of almost €18m, a year-on-year increase of €4.5m, with the added bonus of €250,000 to be split between the top three finishers in the Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

The new season gets under way in February with the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville, and it concludes at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España Femenino in November, the finale having its prize purse doubled to €600,000.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan with LET board chair Marta Figueras-Dotti

Two of the new events will be staged in Sweden, the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika and the Creekhouse Ladies Open, while the LET professionals will also visit Saudi Arabia where they will compete for $1m at the Saudi Ladies Championship.

The increased prize money can be attributed to the new joint-venture with the LPGA Tour announced last year, with LPGA commissioner Mike Whan chairing a new board which also includes R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers and European Tour CEO Keith Pelley.

LET Announces 2020 Schedule with almost €18m record-breaking total prize fund

24 tournaments, including 15 in Europe

Seven new events and seven more with purses of more than €500,000

Biggest-ever full-field prize fund: $1m in Saudi Arabia; €1.5m mixed event with the European Tour in Sweden and a $1.1m event to be announced

New Race to Costa del Sol provides biggest-ever LET bonus pool

"The LET and the LPGA only began working together in September 2019, but we've been blown away with the results in the first 90 days and the positive response from across the golf industry," said Whan.

"With overall purse increases and seven new events, our athletes will have more opportunities for success. It's exciting to think what we can accomplish after a full year of working with our new board.

"We have a long way to go, but I'm so happy to say that this is the best position that European women's professional golf has ever been in."

LET CEO Alexandra Armas added: "I want to thank all the federations who have shown their belief in our new team and vision, but also recognise the important contribution of our existing event promoters and sponsors, whose long-term support and commitment is immensely valuable to our organisation.

Solheim Cup skipper Catriona Matthew welcomed the new schedule

"What we have achieved in the last 90 days in incredible and this is just the start of a new direction for the LET."

The new partnership and improved schedule has been warmly welcomed by European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew as well as rising Dutch star Anne Van Dam.

"I committed myself to playing on the LET in Europe last year and I couldn't be more excited about what's been achieved over the last 90 days to improve the schedule," said Matthew. "This is a tour that existing players and those joining for the first time should be proud to be part of.

"I'll be keeping an eye on some of the exciting young players coming through as we look ahead to retaining the Solheim Cup in Toledo next year."

Anne Van Dam will host a new tournament at her home course

Van Dam, who enjoyed a winning Solheim Cup debut under Matthew at Gleneagles last year, is looking forward to the chance to be tournament ambassador for the new Dutch Ladies Open, which will be played at her home course, Rosendealsche Golf Club, in Arnhem.

She said: "It's important to have an event in your country to help develop the game and inspire the next generation, just as I was inspired when I was able to watch and then play in the Dutch Ladies Open when I was young. The 2020 schedule is looking really strong and I'm so pleased to have an event in the Netherlands."