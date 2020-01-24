Dean Burmester comes back from car accident to contend in Dubai

Dean Burmester has decided to take a new attitude towards golf after being involved in a multi-car collision ahead of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The South African posted rounds of 69 and 68 over the first two days at Emirates Golf Club to get within a shot of early pacesetter Eddie Pepperell, despite being involved in the accident on the eve of the tournament.

Burmester and his family were involved in the crash on Wednesday but escaped with only minor injuries, with the 30-year-old playing with a strapped ankle and his wife sustaining whiplash.

"It was pretty hectic," Burmester told Sky Sports. "We went to the aquarium and took an Uber on our way back to the hotel.

"There was traffic on the other side of a blind rise and our Uber driver was just too slow, so we whacked into a back of a Porsche.

Burmester has missed the cut in his previous four starts

"There were four cars involved but we were lucky to get away with a couple of bumps and bruises and just thank god we're okay."

Burmester started his second round on the back nine and followed four birdies in a seven-hole stretch from the 11th by picking up a shot at the par-five second, with his only blemish of the day coming at the par-four sixth.

Burmester's last worldwide victory came at the 2017 Tshwane Open

"I think the major difference has been my mental attitude towards it [golf]," Burmester added. "After the car accident you realise what's important in life.

"I think I was taking golf a little bit too seriously, so I just kind of relaxed and looked at the family and we're just enjoying our time."

