Bryson DeChambeau feels pace of play is improving after strong start

Bryson DeChambeau revealed he is continually trying to improve his pace of play after building on a strong start to his title defence at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The world No 17 posted a second-round 67 at Emirates Golf Club to head into the weekend within a shot of leader Eddie Pepperell, as he aims to replicate last year's seven-shot victory.

DeChambeau told reporters that he "loved" new European Tour and PGA Tour policies to toughen up on slow play ahead of last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the American noticeably quicker during his opening two events of the year.

DeChambeau can become the first player since Stephen Gallacher to successfully defend his Dubai title

"I would say it (his improved pace of play) is about getting just more comfortable on the golf course, recognising the fact that I'm not perfect," DeChambeau told Sky Sports.

"I make mistakes and I made mistakes in the past but am working on improving everything. My whole goal for the game of golf is not only to make myself a better player, but to have people have a more enjoyable experience when I'm around.

DeChambeau played alongside Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson during the first two rounds

"That's really what I'm trying to do, so I don't bother anybody on the golf course, that's the last thing I want to do. I made it a point to work on it and I've gotten a little bit better and I think it shows."

Pepperell moved into a one-shot lead after following an opening-round 69 with a five-under 67, with the world No 61 showing signs of progress after starting his season with successive missed cuts.

The Englishman returned to practicing with some old drills and switched to the claw putting grip after watching Lee Westwood use it in Abu Dhabi, with Pepperell reaping the rewards of his work.

"I've played with swing feels for a few years and I have a couple of drills that have given me some quite strong ones and that's where I've had a lot of success," Pepperell said.

"It might look very technical with me but believe it or not in my mind it doesn't feel that way, at least certainly when I'm doing pretty good, because it's all about feeling

"I felt more calm today, I would say. Actually, I would tend to feel more calm as the week goes on at most tournaments. I was happy with how I was feeling early and I got off to a nice start.

"For the most part it was very, very good until the cameras came along. I must have been concerned with how I was looking, because then I started struggling!"

