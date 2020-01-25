Wu Ashun takes one-shot lead at Dubai Desert Classic after third round

Wu Ashun has taken a one-shot lead at the Dubai Desert Classic after the third round as he chases his first title since 2018.

Both Wu and France's Victor Perez signed for five-under 67s to sit on 11 under and 10 under, respectively.

England's Tom Lewis, who hit a 65, is in a tie for third with Americans Kurt Kitayama and Bryson DeChambeau at nine under par.

Overnight leader Eddie Pepperell slipped down the leaderboard after a 72.

No 366-ranked Wu started his round with an eagle on the way to a five-under 67 as he moved to 11 under for the tournament.

On the par-four first, his approach shot went straight for the flag and in.

The most recent of Wu's three career European Tour wins came at the KLM Open in 2018.

Perez recovered from two early bogeys with four straight birdies on the back nine to finish five under for the day.

Last year's Dubai champion DeChambeau is two off the lead along with Lewis and Kitayama.

Lewis carded the joint-best round of the day of seven under, an honour shared with Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen and Jeff Winther.

Pepperell fell to three off the lead after carding an even-par 72 with three birdies and three bogeys.

