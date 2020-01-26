Sebastian Soderberg sets new record for fastest round on European Tour

Sebastian Soderberg got round 18 holes in 96 minutes

Sebastian Soderberg lifted his spirits at the Dubai Desert Classic as he smashed the European Tour record for the fastest round of golf.

Soderberg was out first in the final round at The Emirates and playing on his own, so he decided to run between shots in a bid to break Thomas Pieters' previous record of one hour, 59 minutes for a Tour sanctioned event.

97 minutes. 75 shots. 😅



Sebastian Söderberg on the fastest round in European Tour history.#ODDC pic.twitter.com/4J4TxH9wV1 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 26, 2020

The speedy Swede managed that comfortably as he holed out on the last for a commendable 75, with one birdie and four bogeys, setting a time of one hour, 36 minutes.

He was seven minutes outside the world record set by Wesley Bryan at the BMW Championship in 2017, but he was delighted to set a new record which even took Eddie Pepperell by surprise.

Excuse me @EuropeanTour, is this true that Soderberg has already finished?!! That’s most definitely a record if so surely? 🏃🏼‍♂️🏌🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ObpFyZjZWV — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) January 26, 2020

"I always kind of wanted to jog and play as fast as I could," Soderberg said. "I struggled over the last two days so I figured it wouldn't necessarily hurt my game to just jog in between and not think too much."

Soderberg was also happy with his three-over score, although he could have got round a little faster had he not missed every single fairway on the par-fours and fives!

"I think three over is pretty good with zero fairways hit," he said. "I tried to play as fast as possible. I thought it would be a fun thing to do."