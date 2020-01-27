Amy Boulden wins Ladies European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage

Amy Boulden topped the leaderboard at the Ladies European Tour's Qualifying School

Amy Boulden secured full playing privileges on the Ladies European Tour for 2020 with a three-shot victory in the Qualifying School Final Stage at La Manga.

The 26-year-old posted a five-under 68 on the South Course to end the 90-hole event on 10 under, pulling her clear of nearest challengers Magdalena Simmermacher and Alison Muirhead.

Only the top five players earnt LET Membership in Category 5c, guaranteeing entry into all regular events, with Switzerland's Kim Metraux and England's Alice Hewson claiming the other two spots.

"I'm relieved," Boulden said. "It's always a tough week coming back to Q-School. I decided to play a bit on the Symetra Tour last year and didn't manage to keep my LET card from the six events in which I played, so I was always planning to come back.

Boulden was the Ladies European Tour's Rookie of the Year in 2014

"I love playing in Europe, but you feel a bit of extra pressure once you've had your card and then lose it. It's a big relief to have it."

Simmermacher posted a final-round 68 to end on seven under and Muirhead - who started the final day tied for the lead - carded a two-under 71 to end her first professional event in third spot.

Fifteen more players secured Category 8a membership, including England's Charlotte Thomas and South Africa's Monique Smith, who birdied the second extra hole of a four-way play-off to claim the final spot.

Sagstrom snatches LPGA Tour win

Madelene Sagstrom claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title with a narrow win at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida.

Sagstrom claimed a one-shot victory in Florida

The Swede mixed four birdies with two bogeys to card a two-under 70 and claim a one-shot victory over Nasa Hataoka, who held a share of the lead until a final-hole bogey.

Danielle Kang finished two strokes off the pace in third after a bogey-free 69, with Celine Boutier a further two off the pace in fourth spot.

Final leaderboard Gainbridge LPGA

"I have never been in a situation like this before, so obviously it was all new to me," Sagstrom said. "I didn't know how I was going to handle it or if it was going to go my way or not, so my whole goal today was just go out and stay patient and do what I have done the other days."

Sagstrom recovered from bogeying two of her opening five holes to post three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the eighth, before adding another from four feet at the 17th to get to 17 under.

Sagstrom started the final round with a two-stroke advantage

Hataoka missed a three-foot putt on the last to extend the contest, while Kang failed to put pressure on the lead after closing her round with eight consecutive pars.

Charley Hull recovered from a double-bogey at the par-five 10th to close out a final-round 68 and end in tied-11th, with Solheim Cup teammates Georgia Hall and Carlota Ciganda in the share of 15th place.