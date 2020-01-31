Blue Bay LPGA tournament in China called off due to coronavirus emergency

The Blue Bay LPGA has been called off

The LPGA have announced that the Blue Bay LPGA tournament due to be held in China in March has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Several big sporting events scheduled to be staged in China this year are under threat, with the World Athletics Championships already postponed until next year due to concerns over the virus which has now claimed over 170 lives.

The European Tour have announced they are "monitoring the situation" before they consider calling off the Volvo China Open in Shenzhen in April, but the Blue Bay LPGA is now off the ladies' schedule.

Gaby Lopez has not yet had the chance to defend her title

Tournament officials moved to cancel the event after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus a global public health emergency.

A statement issued by the LPGA read: "Given the current health concerns and significant travel restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus in China, the LPGA along with our partners in China have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Blue Bay LPGA, which was scheduled to take place March 5-8 on Hainan Island.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"Any time you cancel an event, it is a difficult decision and we appreciate how hard our title partner (Blue Bay), IMG, the China LPGA and the China Golf Association have worked to host an incredible event.

"The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that the tournament won't take place this season, we look forward to going back to Blue Bay in 2021 and for many years to come."

Gaby Lopez was the most recent winner of the tournament back in November 2018, and the event was not played last year in order to relocate it from autumn to spring.

Mikko Korhonen will hope to defend his Volvo China Open title in April

The Volvo China Open remains scheduled for April 23-26, but a European Tour spokesman said: "Following the outbreak of coronavirus in China, we are in regular contact with the appropriate Chinese and international authorities to ensure we have the latest health and safety and travel advice.

"The Volvo China Open from April 23-26 in Shenzhen remains on our schedule, but we are continuing to monitor the situation closely. As with all our tournaments, the well-being of players, spectators and staff remains our absolute priority."