Graeme McDowell moves into one-shot lead at Saudi International

2:21 A look back at the best of the action from the third round of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. A look back at the best of the action from the third round of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Graeme McDowell produced a putting masterclass on the back nine to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Saudi International.

Latest leaderboard Saudi International

McDowell birdied four of his last seven holes to post a four-under 66 in breezy conditions at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, taking the Northern Irishman to 12 under and a shot clear of former Ryder Cup team-mate Victor Dubuisson.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Dubuisson, who partnered McDowell in Europe's 2014 victory at Gleneagles, set the clubhouse target with a bogey-free 65, while Malaysia's Gavin Green is three strokes off the pace in third spot.

Overnight leader Victor Perez dropped into a share of fourth alongside Renato Paratore and defending champion Dustin Johnson after a three-over 73, with Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson both six shots back on six under.

1:15 World No 1 Brooks Koepka reflects on moving back into contention with a third-round 65 at the Saudi International. World No 1 Brooks Koepka reflects on moving back into contention with a third-round 65 at the Saudi International.

Starting the day two off the lead, McDowell holed a 12-footer at the second and then superbly got up and down from the dirt at the back of the third green to save par.

McDowell saw a run of pars ended when he found a bunker off the eighth tee on his way to a two-putt bogey, only to spark a late charge up the leaderboard by seeing a long-range birdie effort from off the 12th green rattle the flag and drop into the cup.

The 40-year-old followed it up a superbly judged birdie from way off the next green and converted from 10 feet at the par-four 14th to move into a share of the lead, before holing from a similar distance to save par at the next.

Dubuisson, in the group ahead, reached the turn in 32 and added birdies at the 12th and 14th but was unable to add any over the closing holes, allowing McDowell to move ahead by holing a five-footer at the par-five last.

1:03 Graeme McDowell holed two monster putts from off the green during a birdie run that saw him move top of the leaderboard. Graeme McDowell holed two monster putts from off the green during a birdie run that saw him move top of the leaderboard.

Green took a one-shot lead into the back nine but posted back-to-back bogeys from the 14th on his way to a level-par 70, while Perez dropped five shots in a five-hole stretch on his back nine to slip in the group on seven under.

Johnson opened with four consecutive birdies and added another at the last to post a two-under 68, lifting him within five of the lead, while Koepka mixed seven birdies with two bogeys to card his lowest round of the week.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Who will win the Saudi International? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 9.30am on Sky Sports Golf!