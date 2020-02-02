Graeme McDowell targets big year after Saudi International victory

2:52 An emotional Graeme McDowell reflects on securing a first European Tour victory since 2014 with a two-shot win at the Saudi International. An emotional Graeme McDowell reflects on securing a first European Tour victory since 2014 with a two-shot win at the Saudi International.

Graeme McDowell has set his sights on a big 2020 after returning to the winner’s circle at the Saudi International.

McDowell posted a level-par 70 to claim a two-stroke victory over Dustin Johnson at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, securing a first European Tour title since the Open de France in 2014.

The victory follows his win on the PGA Tour last year at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, with his latest success lifting the Northern Irishman back inside the world's top 50.

McDowell started the week as world No 104

"I'm just so excited about the year," McDowell said. "I was hoping I was going to have a big season; fourth in Hawaii got me off and running and then a missed cut in Dubai last week, but I knew I played well.

"My big goal this year was to be back in the top 50 in the world, back competing in the big tournaments. I'm very excited that it's happened a little faster than I expected but hopefully it's laying some foundations down for having a big year.

"I really feel like I'm moving in the right direction, and it's weeks like this that really give that you which I can additional effect and hopefully I can use it."

The 40-year-old sat outside the world's top 250 less than a year ago but is now in the running to earn an invite to the Masters for the first time since 2016, as well as putting himself in contention for a possible Ryder Cup place for Team Europe at Whistling Straits.

"It's been 10 years since a won a U.S. Open, 10 years probably since I played the best golf of my life," McDowell added. "I feel like I'm moving back in the right direction.

"I've got my head around what I'm trying to do with the swing and what I'm trying to do with the golf ball again, thanks to Kevin Kirk, who I started working with last August, and Pete Cowen who has been by my side for many, many years. Kenny on the bag there; I have a solid team.

McDowell played alongside Victor Dubuisson during the final round

"Life's settled down. I've got a great wife and great family. I'm very happy with what's going on in my life right now. I feel like the pond, the ripples in the pond have kind of steadied out a little bit now, and I'm in a good place to play some good golf."