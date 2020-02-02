Phoenix Open: Webb Simpson beats Tony Finau in play-off

Webb Simpson claimed his first PGA Tour victory since 2018

Webb Simpson produced a stunning finish to snatch a dramatic victory over Tony Finau at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Final leaderboard Waste Management Phoenix Open

Simpson birdied his final two holes to post a two-under 69 at TPC Scottsdale and finish on 17 under alongside Finau, who carded a final-round 70 after missing a putt for victory on the final green.

The pair returned to the 18th for a play-off, where Simpson rolled in a 12-foot birdie to claim a sixth PGA Tour title and first since the 2018 Players Championship.

Simpson birdied his final three holes of the week

Justin Thomas birdied four of his last six holes to post a round-of-the-day 65 and snatch a share of third spot with Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley, while Jon Rahm missed out on the chance to become world No 1 after ending the week in tied-ninth.

Simpson started the day a shot off the pace but pulled level with Finau after rolling in a six-footer at the fifth, only to miss the seventh green off the tee and post a two-putt bogey from the fringe.

Finau made a three-putt bogey at the eighth and fell one behind despite holing a 25-footer to save par at the tenth, where Simpson posted a four-foot birdie to briefly move into the outright lead.

The lead changed hands again when Finau followed a 20-foot birdie at the 12th by holing another from half the distance at the par-five next, with Simpson converting from eight feet at the 14th to save par and stay within one.

Finau remains searching for his second PGA Tour title and first since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open

Finau missed a 10-foot birdie attempt at the 15th but still saw his lead doubled when Simpson made bogey after finding water off the tee, before the pair exchanged two-putt pars at the iconic 16th.

Simpson cut the lead to one after driving the par-four 17th green and two-putting from 50 feet for birdie, before draining an 18-footer at the par-four last to take the contest to extra holes.

Finau found the bunker off the tee at the first extra hole and missed a 15-foot birdie attempt, allowing Simpson to steal victory by holing his effort from the right side of the green.