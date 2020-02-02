Phoenix Open: Webb Simpson beats Tony Finau in play-off
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 02/02/20 11:35pm
Webb Simpson produced a stunning finish to snatch a dramatic victory over Tony Finau at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Final leaderboard
Simpson birdied his final two holes to post a two-under 69 at TPC Scottsdale and finish on 17 under alongside Finau, who carded a final-round 70 after missing a putt for victory on the final green.
The pair returned to the 18th for a play-off, where Simpson rolled in a 12-foot birdie to claim a sixth PGA Tour title and first since the 2018 Players Championship.
Justin Thomas birdied four of his last six holes to post a round-of-the-day 65 and snatch a share of third spot with Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley, while Jon Rahm missed out on the chance to become world No 1 after ending the week in tied-ninth.
Simpson started the day a shot off the pace but pulled level with Finau after rolling in a six-footer at the fifth, only to miss the seventh green off the tee and post a two-putt bogey from the fringe.
Finau made a three-putt bogey at the eighth and fell one behind despite holing a 25-footer to save par at the tenth, where Simpson posted a four-foot birdie to briefly move into the outright lead.
The lead changed hands again when Finau followed a 20-foot birdie at the 12th by holing another from half the distance at the par-five next, with Simpson converting from eight feet at the 14th to save par and stay within one.
Finau missed a 10-foot birdie attempt at the 15th but still saw his lead doubled when Simpson made bogey after finding water off the tee, before the pair exchanged two-putt pars at the iconic 16th.
Simpson cut the lead to one after driving the par-four 17th green and two-putting from 50 feet for birdie, before draining an 18-footer at the par-four last to take the contest to extra holes.
Finau found the bunker off the tee at the first extra hole and missed a 15-foot birdie attempt, allowing Simpson to steal victory by holing his effort from the right side of the green.