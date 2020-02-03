Justin Thomas makes birdie in Kobe Bryant high school jersey

0:56 Justin Thomas made birdie while wearing Kobe Bryant's jersey during the final round of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Justin Thomas made birdie while wearing Kobe Bryant's jersey during the final round of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Justin Thomas continued to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant as he signed off his week in style at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Thomas posted a round-of-the-day 65 to jump into a share of third at TPC Scottsdale, three strokes behind eventual winner Webb Simpson, with one of the standout moments coming at the par-three 16th.

The PGA Tour had honoured Bryant by using the two most recognised numbers from his Los Angeles Lakers jerseys as the pin position, with the hole cut 24 yards from the front edge and eight yards from the left edge of the green.

Thomas ended the week on 14 under alongside Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley

The flag also featured jersey numbers with a purple 24 on one side and eight on the other, while Thomas once again played the hole wearing a replica of Bryant's 33 jersey from his early career at Lower Merion High School.

After making par in each of his previous three visits to the 16th during the week, Thomas saved the best until last and received one of the loudest cheers of the week as he fired his tee-shot to 10 feet and rolled in the birdie-two.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

Click on the video above to see Thomas' birdie for Bryant!