ISPS Handa Vic Open: Geoff Ogilvy calls for more mixed golf events

Celine Boutier and David Law are both returning to the Vic Open to defend their titles

Former major champion Geoff Ogilvy has called on golf's governing bodies to create more mixed gender events ahead of his appearance at the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

The 2006 US Open winner is one of the notable names in action this week at 13th Beach Golf Links in Australia, where men and women are competing on the same courses for equal prize money.

The event is jointly sanctioned between the European Tour, the LPGA Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia and ALPG Tour, with the total prize fund of AUD$3m (£1.55m) split across the men's and women's competitions.

"It's more than just guys in the world who play golf or play sport," Ogilvy said in his pre-tournament press conference. "I'm a golf tragic, so when I come to a golf tournament, I'm watching other people play just as much as I'm playing myself.

Ogilvy is making his first start since being a vice-captain for the International Team at the Presidents Cup

"This week I found last year all I wanted to do was watch the women and how they went about it. It's just a different style. There's something to be learnt from both sides and there's enjoyment in watching both styles of play.

"Tennis has clearly benefited from trying to - I know to some people it's not complete equality, but at least they play on the same place and the same time. I think it just makes sense.

"The footy (Australian Rules Football) has gone really well. I never thought that would work, but there's an appetite for it, I know there is. We should do this [mixed golf events] more often. The fact this happens only once in a year is just nonsense."

Scotland's David Law returns to defend his title after last year's one-shot victory in the men's event, while Celine Boutier begins her title defence in the women's competition alongside former world No 1 Inbee Park and Australia's Minjee Lee.

Law eagled his final hole in last year's event to finish a shot ahead of Wade Ormsby and Brad Kennedy

A field of 144 men and 144 women will play one round on each of the first two days across the Beach and Creek Course, which the leading 60 players and ties in both fields progressing through to the weekend and then cut again to 35 and ties for the final round.

Watch the ISPS Handa Vic Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 4am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.