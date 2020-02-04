Distance Insights Report: Golf's governing bodies call for change

0:55 Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, explains some of the findings from Distance Insights Report Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, explains some of the findings from Distance Insights Report

Golf's governing bodies believe further increases in hitting distance must be stopped to avoid long-term implications for the sport.

The R&A and USGA jointly issued the Distance Insights Report, which took in extensive research and more than 100 years of data to look at the impact increases in hitting distances are having on golf.

Findings included that increases in distance, as well as the length of courses globally, could be 'detrimental' to the game's future and raise wider environmental concerns.

The report showed that there has been a growing trend of hitting distance increases in golf

The report also discusses how longer distances and courses affect the time it takes to play a round, plus the implications length has on recreational golfers playing from longer tees.

"We believe we have reached a pivotal moment in golf," Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A said. "The publication of this report is highly significant.

"The impact of long-term hitting distance increases on some of golf's essential elements are now clear - including changing the strategic challenge of the sport, altering the balance of skills needed to be successful and risking courses being less challenging or obsolete.

"Our objective as governing bodies is to work with the key stakeholders in golf to address this issue in a way that brings the sport together and which ensures it continues to thrive for many years to come."

Jack Nicklaus has previously called for changes to golf ball specifications

Specific topics of further research will be published within the next 45 days, before the governing bodies take input from manufacturers and other golf stakeholders over the next year.

"This is not about the last few years or the next few years but rather about the long-term future of the game," said Mike Davis, Chief Executive Officer of the USGA. "This report clearly shows a consistent increase in hitting distance and golf course lengths over the last 100-plus years.

"These increases have had a profound impact on costs to build, modify and operate golf courses and they have impacted golfers at all levels.

"We believe this problem will continue unless this cycle is brought to an end. With collaboration from the entire golf community, we have an opportunity to stem this tide and help ensure golf remains sustainable and enjoyable for generations to come."