Sky Sports Golf podcast: Rich Beem on early career and major glory

Rich Beem discusses some of the highs and lows of his golfing career and plenty of special stories from his time in the sport during a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

With the podcast team out on the road, regular host Josh Antmann sat down with the 2002 PGA champion at the Waste Management Phoenix Open for the first "#GolfChat with…" of the year.

Beem tells tales of growing up in a golfing family and how he dealt with his father not letting him beat him in matches, as well as talking about how his grandad became a money-making machine on the putting green.

The two-time PGA Tour winner talks through his swing philosophies and why he has never changed coaches during his lengthy career, before talking through how he adjusted to life in the professional game.

Beem reflects on lifting the Wanamaker Trophy in 2002 at Hazeltine National and how he managed to hold off Tiger Woods on a dramatic final day, plus explaining what he would like to have changed after his major success.