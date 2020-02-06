Pebble Beach? TPC Sawgrass? Vote for the best par-three in golf
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 06/02/20 12:13am
The 2020 golf calendar visits some of the most iconic par-three holes, with this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am offering a couple of notable contenders.
The California course boasts the seventh, where players hit from an elevated tee into a small green guarded by bunkers and the Pacific Ocean, while water also protects the 17th green made famous by Tom Watson's chip-in during the 1982 US Open.
TPC Sawgrass and the Players Championship has the 17th and its Island Green as their standout hole, while Augusta National has the 12th - dubbed the Golden Bell - as the middle section of its notorious Amen Corner.
The Masters venue also has the 16th, where Bryson DeChambeau made a hole-in-one during the final round of last year's opening major of the year, with the 16th hole at Royal St George's - home of this year's Open - another memorable par-three.
Royal Troon hosts this year's Women's British Open, live on Sky Sports, and has the 'Postage Stamp' for its eighth hole, while the 17th hole at Whistling Straits - the 2020 Ryder Cup venue - has Lake Michigan surrounding one side of the green.
The Amateur Championship is held at Royal Birkdale this year, where Jordan Spieth famous birdied the par-three 14th on his way to lifting the Claret Jug in 2017, while the Irish Open's Mount Juliet venue brags the third as the best of their par-threes.
Which is your favourite? Rank the best par-threes in golf from our shortlist!
