Vic Open: Geoff Ogilvy four behind leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Geoff Ogilvy is four shots off the lead at the Vic Open

Former major champion Geoff Ogilvy continued to roll back the years to get within four strokes of the halfway lead at the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

The 2006 US Open champion posted a five-under 67 on the Creek Course, one of two courses being used, to match his opening-round score on the Beach Course and stay in touch with leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist.

Ogilvy, who has dropped outside the world's top 1,500 after winning just one worldwide over the past decade, sits in the group tied-seventh that also includes overnight leader Alejandro Canizares and Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell.

Sciot-Siegrist opened up a two-shot lead with a blemish-free 64 over the Creek Course at 13th Beach Golf Club, where both men's and women's events are being played over the same courses for equal prize money.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist is chasing a maiden European Tour victory

The Frenchman started with back-to-back gains and added six more birdies to secure the 36-hole lead at a European Tour event for the first time, with Australian Travis Smyth his closest challenger after three birdies in his last five holes took him to 12 under for the week.

Amateur Jed Morgan is three off the pace alongside fellow Australians Matthew Griffin, Min Woo Lee and Jake McLeod, with just five strokes splitting the top 20 players at the halfway stage.

Defending champion David Law missed the cut after a second-round 72, while Dame Laura Davies made an early exit in the women's event - sanctioned by the LPGA Tour - when she followed an opening-round 67 with a four-over 77.

Dame Laura Davies was making her first competitive start since the Ladies Scottish Open in August

Swede Madelene Sagstrom leads the women's event on 13 under, one shot clear of America's Ally McDonald, with Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow the best-placed British challenger and five shots back in tied-11th.

Watch the ISPS Handa Vic Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 2.30am on Sky Sports Golf.