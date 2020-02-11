Sky Sports Golf podcast: Genesis preview, Premier Golf League plans

4:28 Simon Holmes and the Sky Sports Golf podcast team tackle a question sent in via Twitter about how to eliminate the slice from your golf game. Simon Holmes and the Sky Sports Golf podcast team tackle a question sent in via Twitter about how to eliminate the slice from your golf game.

The Sky Sports Golf podcast heads into the TV studio for the first time this week, with Simon Holmes and Inci Mehmet joining Josh Antmann to discuss golf’s big talking points.

The panel reflect on the recent Distance Insights Project and what can be done to stop players from continuing to add more distance off the tee, as well as offer their reaction to the proposed Premier Golf League.

There's a review of the ISPS Handa Vic Open and whether mixed tournaments are the way forward for the future of the game, plus a look back at Phil Mickelson's short-game magic and impressive performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

4:13 The Sky Sports Golf team look at Phil Mickelson's recent short-game skills and look at how you can improve your performance in bunkers. The Sky Sports Golf team look at Phil Mickelson's recent short-game skills and look at how you can improve your performance in bunkers.

The trio preview a star-studded line-up at the Genesis Invitational, where nine of the world's top 10 are set to feature, while the guests also tackle the latest edition of Ponder the Pro and answer the best of the questions sent in to the Sky Sports Golf twitter account.

The show will debut on Wednesday from 9.30pm and be repeated several times in the coming days, offering a host of handy hints sent in by Sky Sports Golf podcast listeners and giving the guests the chance to tackle Riviera Country Club's iconic par-three sixth.