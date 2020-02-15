Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka out of WGC-Mexico Championship

Tiger Woods is not in the field for Mexico next week

Tiger Woods is among four players in the world's top 10 who have opted to miss the first World Golf Championship event of the year in Mexico next week.

Woods has been non-committal on his schedule following this week's Genesis Invitational and repeatedly stated he had not made a decision on whether or not to compete in the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club.

Woods's pre-Masters schedule remains unclear

His name was a notable absentee from the field released by the PGA Tour on Friday, while world No 2 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Rose are the other members of the world top 10 who are skipping the trip to Mexico.

After Woods fired an erratic 73 to slip nine shots off the pace at the halfway stage at Riviera Country Club, he said: "I've been so busy with this event and trying to deal with all the little things that I haven't really focused on next week.

"I've had a lot to do this week and trying to get ready to play, try and balance both of those."

Koepka is competing in the following week's Honda Classic at PGA National, the first event of the Florida Swing along with Rickie Fowler, who has also decided against playing in Mexico along with the likes of Jason Day and Henrik Stenson.

Brooks Koepka has also opted not to play in Mexico

Woods has yet to confirm his playing commitments in the build-up to the defence of his Masters title in April, although he is expected to play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill before heading to TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship the following week.

The final field for the WGC-Mexico Championship will be confirmed on Monday, with players in the top 50 in the world rankings as well as the top 10 in the FedExCup standings all eligible.