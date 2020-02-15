Tiger Woods cards four-putt double-bogey from 18 feet at Riviera

0:57 Tiger Woods slipped down the leaderboard after a four-putt double-bogey from inside 20 feet at the Genesis Invitational. Tiger Woods slipped down the leaderboard after a four-putt double-bogey from inside 20 feet at the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods’ wait for a maiden victory at Riviera Country Club will have to wait another year after experiencing a putting nightmare during the third round of the Genesis Invitational.

The tournament host went into the weekend nine strokes off the pace and needed a fast start to be in with a chance of a historic 83rd PGA Tour title, only to see his hopes ended with a catalogue of errors early in his round.

Woods, who told reporters pre-tournament that he "never really putted well" around the California course, missed a six-footer to save par at the par-five 11th before getting into even more trouble two holes later.

Woods posted rounds of 69 and 73 over the first two days

The former world No 1 had reached the par-four green in regulation and left himself inside 20 feet from the flag, only to inexplicably rack up a four-putt double-bogey to slide down the leaderboard.

After misreading his initial birdie look and watching his ball dribble three feet past the left side of the hole, Woods powerfully pushed his next effort off the right edge and a similar distance past.

Woods' bogey putt also raced three feet past the hole, before the 15-time major champion eventually converted at the fourth time of asking after clipping his ball in off the left edge.

The four-putt double-bogey from 18 feet was followed by a bogey at the par-three next, leaving Woods four over for the day and second-bottom of the 68 players who made the cut.

