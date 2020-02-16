Inbee Park secures three-shot win at Women's Australian Open

Inbee Park secured a historic 20th LPGA Tour title by completing a three-stroke victory at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open.

Final leaderboard Women's Australian Open

The former world No 1 posted a one-over 74 at Royal Adelaide Golf Club to end the week on 14 under and secure her first LPGA Tour victory since March 2018.

Amy Olsen posted a final-round 70 to claim second spot ahead of France's Perrine Delacour, while England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff - who topped the leaderboard for the first two days - ended seven strokes back in tied-tenth.

Amy Olsen finished runner-up on 11 under

"The front nine was a little bit easier for me, but the back nine was probably hard for everyone," Park said. "The wind was blowing really hard and I made a couple of bogeys, which can happen.

"I didn't really have that many birdie opportunities on the back nine. The back nine was playing brutal. I just told myself that if I could just keep making pars it'll be good enough."

Park started her round with a three-shot lead and recovered from an opening-hole bogey to post back-to-back gains from the third, with the 31-year-old reaching the turn five ahead despite also dropping a shot at the par-four ninth.

The Korean bogeyed the 14th and needed to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker to save par at the par-five next, before a blemish at the 16th saw Park's lead reduced to two strokes.

Park is hoping to qualify to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this summer

Park responded by rolling in a five-foot birdie at the next and posting a two-putt par at the last to see out victory, with Olsen grabbing second after Yu Liu finished her final-round 73 with three consecutive bogeys.