Inbee Park secures three-shot win at Women's Australian Open

Former world No 1 secures first LPGA Tour victory since March 2018

Last Updated: 16/02/20 11:31am

Inbee Park secured a historic 20th LPGA Tour title by completing a three-stroke victory at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open.

Final leaderboard

Women's Australian Open

The former world No 1 posted a one-over 74 at Royal Adelaide Golf Club to end the week on 14 under and secure her first LPGA Tour victory since March 2018.

Amy Olsen posted a final-round 70 to claim second spot ahead of France's Perrine Delacour, while England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff - who topped the leaderboard for the first two days - ended seven strokes back in tied-tenth.

Amy Olsen finished runner-up on 11 under
"The front nine was a little bit easier for me, but the back nine was probably hard for everyone," Park said. "The wind was blowing really hard and I made a couple of bogeys, which can happen.

"I didn't really have that many birdie opportunities on the back nine. The back nine was playing brutal. I just told myself that if I could just keep making pars it'll be good enough."

Park started her round with a three-shot lead and recovered from an opening-hole bogey to post back-to-back gains from the third, with the 31-year-old reaching the turn five ahead despite also dropping a shot at the par-four ninth.

The Korean bogeyed the 14th and needed to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker to save par at the par-five next, before a blemish at the 16th saw Park's lead reduced to two strokes.

Park is hoping to qualify to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this summer
Park is hoping to qualify to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this summer

Park responded by rolling in a five-foot birdie at the next and posting a two-putt par at the last to see out victory, with Olsen grabbing second after Yu Liu finished her final-round 73 with three consecutive bogeys.

