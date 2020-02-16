Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott claims two-shot victory at Riviera

Adam Scott was victorious in California

Adam Scott claimed a two-stroke victory at the Genesis Invitational, as Rory McIlroy’s challenge faded on the final day in California.

Final leaderboard Genesis Invitational

Scott recovered from dropping three shots in a two-hole stretch early in his round to post a one-under 70 at Riviera Country Club and secure a first PGA Tour victory since 2016.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The Australian ended the week on 11 under and two clear of Sung Kang, Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar, with world No 1 Rory McIlroy a further stroke back after a final-round 73.

McIlroy finished as part of a five-way tie for fifth spot

Starting the day tied for the lead, Scott made a two-putt gain to match the birdies of McIlroy and Kuchar at the par-five first before holing a 25-footer at the third to grab the outright lead.

Scott missed a four-footer to save par at the fourth and double-bogeyed the next after taking two attempts to pitch onto the green, before undoing some of the damage by draining an 18-footer at the par-three sixth.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

McIlroy lost ground with a three-putt double-bogey at the fifth and dropped shot at the par-three sixth, as Scott made a six-footer to save par at the seventh and par his next to holes to reach the turn in a three-way tie for the lead.

Harold Varner III shared the advantage until following a double-bogey at the 10th with a dropped shot at the par-five next, as Kuchar started his back nine with a bogey to give Scott the solo lead.

Scott played alongside Kuchar (left) and McIlroy during the final day

The former world No 1 missed a five-foot birdie chance at the 11th but converting from double the distance to save par at the next, before moving two ahead with a 12-foot gain at the 13th.

Scott failed to get up and down from the sand to save par at the 15th but restored his two-stroke cushion with a 10-foot gain at the 17th, with a two-putt par at the last then enough to see out a second victory in as many worldwide starts.

Scott's victory is set to lift him back inside the world's top 10

Brown finished with a 25-foot birdie to get to nine under and claim joint-second for the second time in four years, while McIlroy closed a frustrating day by rolling in a 20-footer at the last to claim a fifth consecutive worldwide top-five finish.

The world No 1 was joined on eight under by Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Joel Dahmen, while tournament host Tiger Woods finished bottom of the 68 players who reached the weekend after a final-round 77.