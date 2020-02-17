Top amateurs to compete in Argentina for place in Women's British Open

Annika Sorenstam will co-host the new women's amateur event in Argentina

A place in next year's AIG Women's British Open will be on offer at the inaugural Women's Amateur Latin America Championship in September.

The R&A and the ANNIKA Foundation are presenting the new amateur tournament which will be staged at Pilar Golf in Buenos Aires, Argentina from 3-6 September.

The event will be played over 72 holes with the field limited to 60 players based on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Sorenstam is delighted that the winner will qualify for the Women's British Open

"It is important for us to provide the very best women's amateur golfers in Latin America with opportunities to compete and excel at the very highest level as part of our drive to grow and develop golf in key regions around the world," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"We have seen how the Latin America Amateur Championship has unearthed talents such as Abel Gallegos, Joaquin Niemann and Alvaro Ortiz and so we look forward to working with the ANNIKA Foundation to replicating this success and identifying the next generation of golfers in the women's game in the years to come."

Sorenstam first hosted the ANNIKA Invitational Latin America in 2016, and the Swede is delighted that the tournament has been given elevated status by the R&A.

"This is an incredibly exciting elevation of the ANNIKA Foundation's partnership with The R&A and marks a major milestone for our global circuit of girls' golf championships," said the 10-time major winner.

"Not only are we furthering our influence in a region that we feel holds great promise for growth, but offering the winner a place in the AIG Women's British Open speaks to the great strides we've made since our first ANNIKA Invitational Latin America in 2016. This is a big day for golf in Latin America and we're honoured to be a part of it."