Viktor Hovland wins maiden PGA Tour title in Puerto Rico

Viktor Hovland holed a 25-foot birdie putt to clinch victory

Viktor Hovland enhanced his reputation as one of golf's brightest young talents after clinching a thrilling maiden PGA Tour title at the Puerto Rico Open.

Hovland, widely tipped to make his Ryder Cup debut in the autumn, rattled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the final green at Coco Beach in Rio Grande to snatch a one-shot victory over Josh Teater.

Hovland was making just his 17th start on the PGA Tour

The 22-year-old looked to have blown his chances of winning in just his 17th start on Tour when he got into huge trouble at the par-three 11th and needed five shots just to get his ball onto the green.

Hovland eventually trudged to the 12th tee with a triple-bogey six on his card, but he hauled himself back into the running when he chipped in for eagle at the long 15th to get to 19 under par.

Teater, playing in the group ahead of the Norwegian, birdied 15 and 17 before closing with a par at the last to complete a 69 which appeared to be good enough to get into a play-off when Hovland's third to the par-five 18th came up short.

But Hovland's aggressive putt for the win hit the back of the cup and dropped for his third birdie of the day, and one of the most significant of his career so far as he joined the likes of Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in winning their maiden PGA Tour titles at the age of 22.

Hovland is widely expected to be in Europe's Ryder Cup team in September

"It's excitement for sure. It's a special feeling," said Hovland, whose win is projected to move him to 60th in the world rankings having started the tournament at 102nd.

While Hovland was celebrating, it was an unfortunate final round for his playing-partner in the final pairing, Martin Laird, as the Scot struggled to a three-over 75 and slipped to 14 under to finish in a tie for sixth.