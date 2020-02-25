The 152nd Open to return to Royal Troon for the 10th time in 2023

Henrik Stenson broke The Open scoring record in 2016

The Open will return to Royal Troon in 2023, exactly 100 years after the Championship was first staged at the Ayrshire links.

The R&A have announced that Troon will host The 152nd Open from July 19-23 2023, the 10th staging of the tournament at the venue and the first since Henrik Stenson's record-breaking victory in 2016.

Stenson joined an illustrious list of Champion Golfers of the Year following a memorable final-round duel with Phil Mickelson, with the Swede firing a high-quality 63 to claim a three-shot victory on 20 under par - the lowest winning score to par in Open history.

Stenson held off Phil Mickelson in a memorable final-day duel at Royal Troon

Arthur Havers was the first player to lift the Claret Jug at Royal Troon in 1923, the Englishman winning £75 for his one-stroke triumph over defending champion Walter Hagen.

Arnold Palmer (1962) and Tom Watson (1982) are also on The Open Roll of Honour at the iconic links on the west coast of Scotland, which is also hosting the Women's British Open in July this year.

R&A chief executive, Martin Slumbers, said: "We are very much looking forward to celebrating another milestone in the cherished history of The Open when we mark the 100th anniversary of the Championship first being played at Royal Troon.

Tom Watson won his fourth Open title at Troon in 1982

"It has produced many memorable moments throughout the history of The Open including the dramatic duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson that captivated millions of fans around the world in 2016.

"It will be fascinating to see who will emerge from the world-class field to lift the Claret Jug in 2023."



Public Health Minister, Joe FitzPatrick, added: "The Open is important to Scotland economically, culturally and reputationally, and Royal Troon is one of our finest and most prestigious courses."

"The last time The Open was played there in 2016 proved highly successful with £110m-worth of benefits to Scotland."