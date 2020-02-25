Rory McIlroy: Watch, Learn, Play, Shop and Travel with GOLFPASS

0:48 Rory McIlroy explains what GOLFPASS is and the areas it can improve your golfing experience Rory McIlroy explains what GOLFPASS is and the areas it can improve your golfing experience

GOLFPASS ambassador Rory McIlroy offers a host of hints and tips to improve your game and demonstrates his short game skills in a new series on Sky Sports

The world No 1 and reigning FedExCup champion joined Di Dougherty in the studio to talk through a range of topics in a five-part special, with all five 30-minute episodes available on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports OnDemand over the coming weeks.

McIlroy replicates the infamous washing machine chipping that he performed live on TV as a child, talks through his career highlights to-date, as well as demonstrating some of his advice to amateurs and introducing some of what GOLFPASS has to offer.

3:26 McIlroy recreated an iconic video of him chipping balls into a washing machine as part of a special series for GOLFPASS. McIlroy recreated an iconic video of him chipping balls into a washing machine as part of a special series for GOLFPASS.

GOLFPASS offers a host of exclusive content as part of one digital membership and is broken down into five key sections; Learn, Watch, Play, Travel and Shop.

Speaking about GOLFPASS, McIlroy said: "GOLFPASS is an all-in-one digital membership for people who love golf. It's the one place where you can go and have everything you need at your fingertips to have a great golfing experience."

The "Learn" section has thousands of instructional tips from McIlroy and some of the sport's elite coaches and the "Shop" part offers the chance to purchase the best golf equipment, while the "Watch" area has over 135 hours of documentaries, interviews and exclusive video content.

Editorial experts show you the best places around the globe to stay and play in the "Travel" section, with the "Play" part offering tee time credit towards a round of golf that's accepted at over 1,700 courses across the U.K and Ireland.

5:01 McIlroy offers a couple of quickfire tips to improve your approach play as part of a new series to promote GOLFPASS. McIlroy offers a couple of quickfire tips to improve your approach play as part of a new series to promote GOLFPASS.

