The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy defends live on Sky Sports

Rory McIlroy aims to become the first player in history to successfully defend his Players Championship title in the coming weeks, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

The world No 1 returns to TPC Sawgrass looking to replicate last year's one-shot victory, the first of four wins for McIlroy in a 2019 that saw him end the campaign as FedExCup champion.

McIlroy ended the week on 16 under to claim a one-shot win over Jim Furyk

McIlroy is back as part of a star-studded field in Florida for golf's unofficial "fifth major", where Sky Sports' dedicated Players channel will offer more than 50 hours of live coverage throughout the week.

Tiger Woods has another opportunity to claim a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour title, seven years on from his last Sawgrass victory, with the 15-time major champion also looking to join Jack Nicklaus as the only three-time winners of the event.

Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas will all be looking to close the gap on McIlroy in the battle to be world No 1, with former Sawgrass champions Jason Day and Rickie Fowler also in action.

The PGA Tour's flagship event is home to one of golf's most iconic par-threes, with the 17th hole and its island green producing creating countless memorable moments in the tournament's history.

The par-three 17th on the Stadium Course is one of the most recognisable on the PGA Tour

Sky Sports will show eight hours of live build-up and preview content on the Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the event, before bumper coverage throughout all four tournament days and a host of extra feeds available via the red button.

To whet your appetite for one of the highlights of the golfing calendar, click on the video above to look back at some of the standout moments from the Players Championship tournament archives!

Watch The Players Championship live from March 10-15 on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players!