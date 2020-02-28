Callum Shinkwin plays pinball with amazing Oman Open shot

0:43 Callum Shinkwin enjoyed some good fortune at the 18th during the second round of the Oman Open as his second shot played pinball on the rocks before returning to dry land Callum Shinkwin enjoyed some good fortune at the 18th during the second round of the Oman Open as his second shot played pinball on the rocks before returning to dry land

Callum Shinkwin enjoyed some amazing pinball good fortune at the 18th during the second round of the Oman Open.

The 26-year-old Englishman flirted with the rocks with his tee shot on the par-four closing hole at Al Mouj Golf as his ball came to rest in the rough on the right-hand side of the fairway.

From a difficult lie, he then gouged his second shot straight into the rocks and his ball appeared to be heading into the water in the Gulf of Oman as it ricocheted back.

However, it hit another rock and bounced high into the air before coming down on yet another rock from where it deflected back onto dry land on the edge of the fairway, leaving Shinkwin smiling broadly.

He failed to make the most of his luck, though, as he left his third shot short of the green from another tricky lie and took three to get down from there.

That gave Shinkwin a double-bogey six, dropping him down to five under overall and in a tie for 10th place following a two-under 70 after leaving the 17th green just two behind joint-leaders Stephen Gallacher and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Click play on the video above to see one of the shots of the year from Callum Shinkwin.....