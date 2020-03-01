Sami Valimaki wins maiden European Tour title in Oman Open play-off

Sami Valimaki was making his sixth start on the European Tour

Sami Valimaki snatched a maiden European Tour title after defeating Brandon Stone in a play-off at the Oman Open.

Valimaki holed a 20-foot birdie at the last to close a two-under 70 at Al Mouj Golf and join Stone on 13 under, before beating the South African with a par at the third extra hole.

A penultimate-hole bogey saw Adrien Saddier finish a shot off the pace in third ahead of Guido Migliozzi and Mikko Korhonen, while England's Jordan Smith ended four strokes back in tied-sixth.

Saddier was chasing a maiden European Tour title

"It's awesome," Valimaki said. "There are not many words to say, it's unbelievable. After the ninth hole when I made a double I knew that the 10th hole is good and I had to make a birdie on that.

"I didn't make a really good par on 11 and after that bogey I felt like, 'okay this is gone'. But then I just grinded, made three birdies and on the last, an awesome birdie."

Valimaki started the week as world No 372

Starting the day in a six-way tie for the lead, Valimaki rolled in an eight-footer at the second and bounced back from a blemish at the fourth by birdieing the par-five seventh and adding another from 12 feet at the next.

Valimaki racked up a double-bogey at the ninth after finding a bunker with his approach and then flying his third shot over the green, only to bounce back with a ten-foot gain at the tenth.

The Finn bogeyed the next and cancelled out a birdie at the 12th with a blemish at the 14th, before getting up and down from off the 16th green and picking up a shot at the last to extend the contest.

After making par on the first two play-off holes, Stone failed to get up and down from near the 18th grandstand and made bogey to allow Valimaki to secure victory with a three-foot par.

Stone made four birdies and two bogeys during the final round

Saddier mixed six birdies with three bogeys to finish in third spot, while George Coetzee posted two eagles on his way to a closing 66 to share sixth spot with Smith, Alejandro Canizares and Rasmus Hojgaard.