NSW Open: Julia Engstrom claims first Ladies European Tour victory

Julian Engstrom claimed a two-shot win in Australia

Julia Engstrom secured her maiden Ladies European Tour title with a two-stroke victory at the Women's New South Wales Open.

The Swede overturned a five-stroke deficit on the final day at Dubbo Golf Club to end the week on 14 under and two clear of overnight leader Manon De Roey.

A two-under 70 was enough for Camilla Lennarth to finish third ahead of Aditi Ashok - who posted a round-of-the-day 67 - and Atthaya Thitikul, while Scottish duo Michele Thomson and Kylie Henry end the week in a share of ninth spot.

"It's been a great week and I'm just thrilled," Engstrom said. "I bogeyed 18 in all three previous rounds and I decided that this time, I was not going to bogey it and I hit a great shot. It was amazing and a great finish to a great week."

Engstrom finished her week with a close-range birdie

Engstrom posted back-to-back birdies from the second, where De Roey failed to get up and down to save par, before cancelling a bogey at the fifth by picking up a shot at the par-five ninth.

De Roey reached the turn with a three-stroke advantage and matched Engstrom's birdie at the 12th, only to see her advantage disappear after three birdies in a five-hole stretch from the 13th.

The pair were tied heading to the par-three last, where De Roey missed the green on her way to a closing bogey and Engstrom struck a five-iron to two feet to set up a winning birdie.