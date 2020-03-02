Tommy Fleetwood confident of PGA Tour win after Honda near-miss

4:24 Tommy Fleetwood reflects on narrowly missing out on Honda Classic victory and looks at what he needs to do to win on the PGA Tour. Tommy Fleetwood reflects on narrowly missing out on Honda Classic victory and looks at what he needs to do to win on the PGA Tour.

Tommy Fleetwood believes a maiden PGA Tour victory is getting closer after narrowly missing out on winning the Honda Classic.

Fleetwood took a one-shot lead into the final round at PGA National and started with back-to-back birdies, only to slip back with bogeys at the sixth, eighth and 13th.

The Englishman holed a 25-foot birdie at the 17th to get within a shot of the lead heading to the par-five last, where he found water with his approach on his way to a closing bogey.

Fleetwood's finish is his sixth consecutive worldwide top-20

"I think it's important to make sure that you're positive about it," Fleetwood said. "You have enough people that will critique what you've done so I'm going to do the same.

"At the end of the day, I felt like I was really good mentally, hung in there until the end and gave myself a chance at the last. But when the margins are small, that's OK. I just said that I don't feel like I'm getting worse at golf. I've just got to keep pushing.

Tommy Fleetwood finished third at the Honda Classic

"Absolutely I want to be a regular winner, but there's no point in moaning and groaning about it now. It didn't happen. There's a lot of amazing players on the PGA Tour trying to win, and it's not a given. I've just got to keep going and if I keep getting this close, it'll happen."

Fleetwood ended the week two strokes back in third, as Sungjae Im birdied two of his last four holes to card a final-round 66 and claim a one-shot victory - his first PGA Tour win.

Im's victory lifts him to second in the FedExCup standings

"I've been in this spot many times and just gaining the experience throughout the weeks and that really helped me stay in the moment," Im said through an interpreter.

"Those experiences really helped, especially coming down the last few holes and I pulled out the win. I knew I was one back going into the last four and just wanted to get a little bit more aggressive rather than be tentative on those holes."