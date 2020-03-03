Rory McIlroy grouped with Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari at Bay Hill

Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy have been grouped together for the first two rounds at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Justin Rose and defending champion Francesco Molinari for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy, who claimed a three-shot win at Bay Hill in 2018, has posted top-five finishes in his last six worldwide starts and looks to continue his impressive run of form ahead of his Players Championship title defence next week.

The world No 1 headlines a star-studded line-up in Orlando, where five of the world's top 10 and 18 of the world's top 30 are scheduled to feature in the second event of the "Florida Swing".

McIlroy's last victory came at the WGC-HSBC Champions in October

Rose has registered five top-10s in 14 appearances at the event, including a runner-up finish in 2013, while Molinari returns aiming to replicate last year's two-shot victory over Matt Fitzpatrick.

Brooks Koepka - who can return to world No 1 with a win this week - has been grouped alongside 2016 Bay Hill winner Jason Day and former world No 1 Adam Scott, who won the Genesis Invitational last month.

Koepka starts the week as world No 3 after missing the cut at the Honda Classic

An all-star American threeball sees Bryson DeChambeau partner Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed, while last week's Honda Classic champion Sungjae Im will tee it up alongside Marc Leishman and Rickie Fowler.

The four groups will be part of this week's live Featured Group coverage, beginning from midday for the first two rounds via the red button before switching to Sky Sports Golf from 2pm.

The event is also part of the Open Qualifying Series, with the leading three players in the top 10 and not already exempt securing their spots for The Open this July at Royal St George's.

Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with the On the Range show on Wednesday from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.