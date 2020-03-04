PGA Tour Champions qualifier abandoned after fire near course

The PGA Tour Champions qualifier was reduced due to fire [credit: Darren Noel]

A PGA Tour Champions qualifier had to be abandoned after a nearby fire forced the course to be evacuated.

The qualifier for the Hoag Classic was cut short and reduced to nine holes when a fire broke out next to Goose Creek Golf Club in California, where former major champion Shaun Micheel was among the 48 players in action.

Fire initially broke out around 9.30am local time, although play continued for nearly two hours before players were evacuated off the course and then later told to leave the property.

The leading two players to have completed the front nine and the best two on the back nine progressed [credit: Darren Noel]

The local Jurupa Valley fire department then ordered the remainder of the round to be cancelled, leaving the four qualifiers to be decided based on their scores from their opening nine holes.

Micheel, David Morland, Cliff Kresge and England's Andy Raitt were the four players to progress, based on their nine-hole scores, ahead of the Hoag Classic getting underway on Friday.

Kirk Triplett is defending champion at the event, where John Daly, Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer - who won his 41st PGA Tour Champions title on Sunday - are among the notable names in action.