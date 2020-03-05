Arnold Palmer Invitational: Rory McIlroy pleased with strong start

2:04 Rory McIlroy reflects on recovering from a slow start to grab the early lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Rory McIlroy reflects on recovering from a slow start to grab the early lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy was pleased to continue his strong start to 2020 after setting the early clubhouse target at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The world No 1, who has posted top-five finishes in his last six worldwide starts, took advantage of the calm morning conditions at Bay Hill to post a six-under 66 and set the clubhouse target.

McIlroy recovered from a slow start to card an eagle and five birdies during another impressive display, with the 30-year-old remaining in top spot until late starter Matt Every posted a bogey-free 65 to move into a one-shot lead.

McIlroy is chasing a second win of the PGA Tour season

"I think this course has always been about the par-fives," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "If you can play the par-fives well, you can play the rest of the course pretty conservatively and pick your spots

"You're hitting irons off a lot of tees here. Tiger (Woods) won here seven or eight times and he killed the par-fives. He then could pick and choose where he was going to be aggressive. I was trying to follow that plan because it worked pretty well for him."

Beginning on the back nine, McIlroy left his 12-foot birdie attempt at the tenth short of the target and bogeyed the par-four next after finding the water with his approach.

McIlroy missed a four-foot birdie chance at the par-five 12th and was still over par for his round until he followed a two-putt birdie from 30 feet at the 16th by rolling in a 10-footer at the 18th.

The Northern Irishman hit a superb approach into the first to set up a close-range birdie but missed a 10-foot chance for a third straight gain at the next, only to jump up the leaderboard with a stunning second shot from the fairway bunker at the par-five fourth before draining a 25-foot eagle.

A two-putt birdie at the par-five sixth moved McIlroy in a share of the lead alongside Talor Gooch, before he grabbed the outright advantage by holing from 15 feet at the par-four eighth and then converted a 10-footer to save par at the last.

McIlroy played alongside Justin Rose and Kyoung-Hoon Lee

"I made a couple unforced errors starting off," McIlroy added. "I hit it in the water on 11 and actually made a good bogey in the end, then I missed the little one on 12.

"I think with the start and then turning in under par, birdieing 16, birdieing 18, sort of had a bit of a good pep in my step going into the first tee and then I played some great golf after that.

"I hit two great shots into one, the shots into two, holed a good eagle putt on four. I got a bit of momentum and I kept it going until the end."

