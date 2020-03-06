Coronavirus: Kenya Open latest European Tour event postponed

The Magical Kenya Open, where Guido Migliozzi is defending champion, has been postponed

The Magical Kenya Open has become the latest European Tour event to be postponed due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

The tournament, scheduled to be held at Karen Country Club in Nairobi from March 12-15, joins the Maybank Championship and Volvo China Open in being removed from the schedule.

The Government of Kenya advised that all meetings and conferences in the country of an international nature should be postponed over the next month, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said: "We understand and totally respect the decision made by the Government of Kenya in these difficult times.

"We are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament at some point later in the season, but that remains simply a possibility right now - we have no definitive plans at this stage.

"I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenyan Government for their unwavering support, alongside Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Peter Kanyago and Tournament Director Patrick Obath for their strenuous efforts and commitment. We look forward to returning to Kenya in due course."

The MENA Tour announced on Thursday that their season will be suspended until September, while the Asian Tour and LPGA Tour have already cancelled events in recent weeks.