Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam to get Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump

Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player will both receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honour the president of the United States can give a civilian.

The White House announced that both former players will be presented with their medals by president Donald Trump at a ceremony on March 23.

Sorenstam, a 10-time major winner on the LPGA Tour, is the first female golfer - and the first female who is a naturalised citizen - to be awarded the medal.

Player, 84, joins Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Charlie Sifford as the only male golfers to receive the honour.

The White House says the Presidential Medal of Freedom is given to those who have "made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors".

I can’t wait to head to the @WhiteHouse in a couple of weeks. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/cbwyOiPrAZ — Annika Sorenstam (@ANNIKA59) March 7, 2020

Sorenstam, who was born in Sweden, won 72 tournaments before retiring in 2008 and was named The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year on three occasions.

She said in a statement: "I am enormously grateful to the President for this honour and all it represents to me, to my family, to the LPGA and the ANNIKA Foundation.

"I am proud to be the first LPGA player and female athlete who is a naturalised American citizen to be recognised in this way. It is an overwhelming feeling.

"I am grateful, I am humbled, I am moved, and I am blessed."

Player won 24 PGA Tour events and 118 international tournaments, and is one of only five players to win the men's career Grand Slam.