Tiger Woods proud to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

Tiger Woods will join the World Golf Hall of Fame next year

Tiger Woods declared himself "honoured and humbled" after it was announced he will been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods has been confirmed as part of the Class of 2021 after being voted into the Hall of Fame by a selection panel jointly chaired by Nick Price, Annika Sorenstam, Curtis Strange and Beth Daniel.

Woods tied Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins last year

The 15-time major winner is one win away from becoming the all-time leading winner on the PGA Tour, but he will not have the chance to surpass Sam Snead and collect his 83rd victory this week after pulling out of The Players Championship due to issues with his surgically-repaired back.

The 44-year-old capped one of the greatest sporting comebacks in history last April when he ended a wait of almost 11 years for his 15th major with a memorable victory at the Masters, and he went on to win the inaugural ZOZO Championship in Japan for his 82nd PGA Tour title.

Woods stormed to a memorable win at the Masters

"I am both honoured and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame," said Woods. "This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I've received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who is also chairman of the World Golf Foundation Board, said: "Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact.

"His imprint on the game is immeasurable, and his unparalleled legacy is one we look forward to celebrating as he's inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year."

World Golf Foundation CEO Greg McLaughlin added: "The World Golf Hall of Fame is honoured to recognise the incredible career of Tiger Woods. His impact on the game of golf and everyone associated with it will have a lasting effect on generations to come."